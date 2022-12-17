(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating a shooting that left two injured and one dead early Saturday morning on Dec. 17.

Shortly after 4:30 a.m., CSPD received a 911 call reporting a shooting in the 2500 block of Airport Road. The location is an unlicensed after-hours nightclub, according to CSPD.

When officers arrived, they found three individuals suffering from gunshot wounds. Police said one of the victims was found dead at the scene. Detectives from CSPD’s Homicide-Assault Unit responded to take over the investigation.

Those who are a witness to the incident or have information regarding this case are asked to call CSPD’s non-emergency number at (719) 444-7000.