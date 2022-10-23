(PUEBLO, Colo.) — Colorado Parks & Wildlife (CPW) rangers are searching for a missing individual after heavy winds and waves swamped three kayaks on Lake Pueblo, Sunday evening on Oct. 23.

One victim has died and one minor has been airlifted to a hospital, per CPW.

CPW says three kayaks, each carrying an adult and a child became swamped due to heavy winds and waves along the north shore. Winds are reported to be at 23 mph with 35 mph gusts. Winds are not expected to calm down until late evening, says CPW.

Due to high winds and dangerous wave action, rangers are unable to search by boat at this time, according to CPW. Rangers are conducting a search from shore using an underwater drone. The CPW Marine Evidence Recovery Team, which specializes in search & rescue, is responding to Lake Pueblo to assist with the search for the missing kayaker.

This story will continue to be updated with more information.