(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is investigating a homicide after officers found a man dead and a woman seriously injured early Friday morning on Dec. 2.

Shortly after 2 a.m., officers were called to the corner of East 6th Street and San Marcos Street on reports of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found a man dead at the scene. A woman was transported to a local hospital to be treated for life-threatening injuries.

No arrests have been made at this time and the case is still an active and ongoing investigation.

This is the 25th homicide investigation of 2022, according to PPD.

Anyone with additional information regarding this incident should contact Detective Jose

Medina at (719) 320-6038. If you would like to remain anonymous, contact Pueblo Crime

Stoppers at (719) 542-STOP (7867) or www.pueblocrimestoppers.com. If your

information leads to a felony arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.