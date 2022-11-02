(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A man with numerous felony convictions was arrested by the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) with several items of drug paraphernalia and a weapon early Wednesday morning on Nov. 2.

Kyle Biereichel was arrested with over 100 fentanyl pills, over one ounce of methamphetamine, several hundred dollars in U.S. currency, a loaded handgun, and several items of narcotic distribution paraphernalia and materials, according to CSPD.

At 1:15 a.m., officers were dispatched to a convenience store near the corner of Colorado Avenue and 14th Street regarding a suspicious circumstance. When officers arrived, they located Biereichel passed out behind the wheel of his vehicle.

While Biereichel was being woken up, officers observed several items of drug paraphernalia in plain view inside the vehicle. The officers detained Biereichel for investigation and learned he had numerous felony convictions. He was later booked into the El Paso County Criminal Justice Center.