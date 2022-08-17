DENVER (KDVR) — Gov. Jared Polis and the Colorado Department of Revenue announced Wednesday that more than half of the 2.4 million Colorado Cash Back checks have been redeemed so far, totaling $1.35 billion.

“We are taking action to provide immediate relief and put money back into the pockets of hardworking Coloradans as we continue our work saving people money and reducing costs of everyday items. Keep an eye out for your tax rebate check coming in the mail throughout the month,” said Gov. Polis.

“The Department’s employees have worked tirelessly to get these refunds out the door, and I’m extremely proud of the work they have done to get these checks into the hands of Coloradans quickly,” said Mark Ferrandino, Executive Director of the Department of Revenue.

If you are starting to worry that your check has not arrived yet, there could be a few reasons.

The governor’s office said you should receive your check by Sept. 30.

If you filed for an extension on your taxes with a deadline of Oct. 17, you will receive your TABOR check by Jan. 31, 2023, the governor’s office said.

You are under 18 years old

You were not a Colorado resident for the entire 2021 income tax year

You did not file your Colorado state income tax return or apply for a property tax, rent, or heat credit rebate by June 30

The governor’s office also said that if you owe back taxes or other state or federal debts, the Department of Revenue will deduct the money from your refund. Once the deduction happens, a balance will be paid to you if there is a balance left.

If you do not receive your check by Sept. 30, contact the Colorado Cash Back call center at 303-951-4996.