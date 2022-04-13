COLORADO SPRINGS — It is currently Animal Law Enforcement (ALE) Appreciation week, and the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region (HSPPR) is urging the community to learn about some of the things our ALE officers do.

According to HSPPR, Animal Law Enforcement (ALE) Officers are tasked with:

Investigating cruelty complaints

Issuing summons and complaints

Responding to aggressive dog reports

Checking on injured animals

Investigating noisy pet complaints

Educating the public on animal laws and ordinances

Picking up stray animals

Appearing in court on animal-related cases

Executing search and arrest warrants.

ALE officers also perform their own interrogations and interviewing of a suspect and recommend charges. It is then up to the court to decide the outcome.

How can the community help?

Anyone can call 719-302-8798 to report neglect, cruelty, bites and attacks, loose dogs, and emergency situations for our Animal Law Enforcement officers to investigate.