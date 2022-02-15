When your teen starts dating: Advice from Kristen Duke

Consider what you truly need from a parenting book for teens. Some parents simply need support for acute problems, while other parents want to find new ways to strengthen their relationships with their teens.

COLORADO SPRINGS — It always happens too fast, your kids grow into teenagers and your teenagers start dating. But how do you guide your teen through all the highs and lows of a young relationship?

Kristen Duke joined the FOX21 Morning News crew on Tuesday to talk about red flags such as:

– Someone can’t apologize

– Dating someone who is jealous of friendships

– Signs of pressuring

– Disrespectful to parents and/or siblings

Duke also talked aobut “secret dating,” which happens when your teen starts dating someone at school, for example, who wants to keep your relationship private and ignores you in public.

And, beyond that, Duke addressed the difficult subject of break-ups and how parents can help their teens navigate a broken heart.

Check out the video on this page for the full interview!