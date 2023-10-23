(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Halloween is just over a week away and if you’re still trying to pick a costume, here are a few ideas. The FOX21 Morning Show held a special Halloween Fashion Show on Monday morning, Oct. 23.

The number one most searched costume this year, not just in Colorado, but across the U.S. is Barbie. Loving Living Local’s Krista Witiak modeled one option from HalloweenCostumes.com – the Barbie cowgirl costume.

There are lots of options for Ken too, like a matching cowboy costume or a Roller Blade Ken costume.

The second most popular pop-culture costume in 2023 is Wednesday Addams. Jen Musa from Loving Living Local modeled this costume.

Top 5 Trending Pop-Culture Halloween Costumes:

Barbie Wednesday Addams Princess Peach Weird Barbie/Harley Quinn Cruella De Vil/Wonder Woman

Always one to put his own spin on things, Chief Meteorologist Matt Meister transformed a Zeus costume into “Thunder Down Under.” And Morning News Anchor Craig Coffey surprised viewers with a reveal of the Stay Puft Marshmallow Man.

Top 5 Traditional Trending Halloween Costumes:

Skeleton Ghost Vampire/Zombie Witch Dog/Pirate

For those looking for a more simple option, ugly Halloween sweaters are also trending this year and FOX21’s Abbie Burke modeled one from Fun.com.

Top 5 Halloween Costume Searches in Colorado: