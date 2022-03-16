COLORADO SPRINGS — The Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region (HSPPR) is offering advice to help pet owners protect their pets from poison.

Next week is National Poison Prevention Week. What are some steps owners can take to ensure their pets are safe from poisons?

Never allow your pets to have access to the areas in which cleaning agents are being used or stored.

Keep all prescription and over-the-counter drugs out of your pets’ reach, preferable in closed cabinets above the counter.

Never leave chocolate unattended.

Automotive products such as gasoline, oil, and antifreeze should be stored in areas that are inaccessible to your pets. As little as one teaspoon can be deadly to a cat; less than one tablespoon can be lethal to a 20-pound dog.

Make sure your pets do not go on lawns or in gardens treated with fertilizers, herbicides, or insecticides until they have dried completely.

What should concerned pet parents do if they believe their pet has ingested something poisonous?

The best plan of action is to call your pets’ veterinarian immediately.

Depending on the toxin, it could take up to 20 minutes or more for a reaction.

Immediately remove your pet from the area, and make sure no other pets (or kids) are exposed to this area.

Collect a sample of the material, along with the packaging, vial, or container, and save it.

For more information, visit www.hsppr.org.