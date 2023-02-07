(MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo.) — It’s been enchanting couples of El Paso county for the last 25 years with its fondue menu, dimly lit atmosphere, and soft music.



Mona Lisa Fondue Restaurant is booking reservations for a special Valentine’s Day menu on February 10-18. Though the 14th is booked, those seeking a night of romance over a delicious meal are invited to visit the wine cellar which is a walk-in.



The restaurant, which accepts reservations on its website, also hosts a few overnight rentals if you and your sweetheart don’t feel like driving. Reservations for those rooms can also be made through the website.