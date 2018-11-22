We tried microwaving a turkey, and it actually worked

Note: This story was originally posted on Thanksgiving 2018.

The FOX21 Morning News team tried microwaving a turkey, and it actually worked!

It took us 144 minutes (2 hours and 24 minutes) to cook a 12-pound turkey. Watch the video above for a look at the whole process, from start to finish.

Here’s how we did it:

1. Inject turkey breast with Tony Cachere’s Creole Butter marinade.

2. Sprinkle turkey with salt and pepper. Put a few pats of butter in the cavity and in between the drumsticks and the breast.

3. Microwave at 100 percent power for 4 minutes per pound, then microwave at 50 percent power for 8 minutes per pound. Rotate every 15 minutes. Early in cooking, the bird skin will expand due to the marinade. Don’t worry! It probably won’t explode.

4. Take the temperature. The temperature should be 180 degrees in the thigh and 170 degrees in the breast.

5. Let rest for 10 minutes.

6. Remove breasts from carcass. Remove thighs and breasts from bird.

7. Rub butter all over the skin. Sprinkle with salt. Slice and serve!