(NEXSTAR) - Wii Sports fans, get ready to get active all over again. Nintendo is bringing back the iconic sports game that took over households more than a decade ago.

Nintendo announced a new iteration of the video game that will be available on the Nintendo Switch in April. "Nintendo Switch Sports" will offer bowling, tennis, and chambara - otherwise known as sword-fighting, which appeared in Wii Sports Resort - as well as three new sports: soccer, volleyball, and badminton.