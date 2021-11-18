WATCH: FOX21 Morning News crew takes on Army training obstacle course

COLORADO SPRINGS — It takes a lot to become a soldier and even more work to keep up your speed, strength, stamina, and agility.

So Abbie, Sarah, Matt, and Craig thought they would try team work on a course built exclusively for that.

The innocent-looking obstacles became very big challenges, but with the help and direction of several soldiers on the mountain post, the morning crew went for it.

Let’s just say thank goodness, they are not the ones defending the U.S.A.

Check out their work in the videos above.

