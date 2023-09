(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Julie Escobar owns and operates Vintage Barn Market, a boutique that sits perfectly on her four-acre farm in Colorado Springs.

Routinely, Julia invites other small business owners to her farm to an open market in which the public can support local vendors.

The next Open Market at Vintage Barn Market will be held on Saturday, Sept. 23 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.