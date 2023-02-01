(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Brass Brewing Company has been creating new flavors of beer and ciders in Colorado Springs for the last five years.

Woody Briggs is the owner. He and his wife met while in the Army while both serving in Iraq.

The brewery is committed to giving back, donating 1% of its profits to veteran and law enforcement-serving nonprofits.

Offering specials to military members, veterans, and law enforcement, the brewery keeps a running schedule of events customers can participate in while throwing back a freshly crafted brew, including an upcoming trivia night on February 14.

This month, trivia night will feature the hit show Friends, paired with the option of painting.