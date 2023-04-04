(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A drive-thru fast food joint isn’t what you’d typically think when “vegan food” comes to mind.

Santana’s Vegan Grill on Austin Bluffs Parkway in Colorado Springs aims to challenge that.

With an expansive menu of burgers, chicken, and even breakfast, you won’t find a trace of animal products on the menu.

“I think that’s why we have so many loyal customers,” Madeleine Boone, Manager of Santana’s said. “As vegans, there’s not a lot of fast food options and choices at a lot of places. So here they can come- and they get so excited- because they can order anything and not have to worry about it.”

The sizzle of blueberry pancakes fills the air.

“They’re a little bit confused,” Boone said of first-time customers. “Because it’s like, ‘oh, cheeseburger? there are no meat or animal products?’ so, after that, they are excited. Even for people who are vegan, they are really pleased with the flavor.”

Dusty Hernandez is the owner. He started the restaurant a half-decade ago out of need when his family opted for a vegan diet, but found few options in town to fit their dietary needs.

“We started making this food at home when we realized there was a void in the market.”

Named for Dusty’s daughter, the restaurant is well-loved by the community with its regulars.

“The community has supported us unbelievably. We’ve been very gracious and happy to have them support us how they have. We couldn’t have done it without them.”

Santana’s is hiring, you can call the store at (719) 694-9331.