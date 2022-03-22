COLORADO SPRINGS — Looking for some soul food flavor? Grumpy’s Burgers & Biscuits is the place to go.

Growing up, owner Elijah Carter was always close with his grandparents. His most vivid memories usually involve big family meals and his grandmother’s cooking.

He later joined the Navy and served as a Hospital Corpsman for 14 years, but no matter where he lived, he enjoyed cooking meals that reminded him of home.

Grumpy’s Burgers & Biscuits Owner Elijah Carter

Elijah started Grumpy’s last year when he moved to Colorado Springs. Grumpy’s is named after his great grandfather. According to Elijah, everyone called him “Grumpy” even though he was the nicest guy around.

The biscuits are the main focus and are based on his grandmother’s recipe. The menu has a growing selection of sweet and savory toppings that bring a little bit of soul food flavor to Colorado.

Upcoming Locations:

March 22 12-5 p.m. Advance Auto Parts 1595 Briargate Blvd, Colorado Springs, CO 80920

March 23 12-5 p.m. 960 Fountain Mesa Rd, Fountain, CO 80817

March 29 Advance Auto Parts 2930 N Nevada Ave, Colorado Springs, CO 80907

June 11 – October 15 Old Colorado City Farmers’ Market Bancroft Park, Colorado Springs



