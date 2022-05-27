COLORADO SPRINGS — If you’re craving a crazy, over-the-top treat, look no further than Mollie and Co.!

Mollie and her family started with a lemonade stand, tried their hand at concession sales, and finally came up with the idea for milkshakes. But these aren’t your typical shakes – they level up with additions of more treats – graham crackers, cake, ice cream sandwhiches and more!

And people in the community are taking notice – Mollie and Co. won this year’s Flavor of Pueblo competition!

Watch their interview on FOX21 Morning News to learn more or visit here.