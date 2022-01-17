Truckin’ with Cluckin’ Chicken Ranch

FOX21 Mornings
Posted: / Updated:

COLORADO SPRINGS — Cluckin’ Chicken Ranch has a local fried chicken truck that’s frying up happiness around Colorado Springs and Falcon.

Cluckin’ Chicken Ranch is on a delicious mission to make breakfast better by featuring locally sourced food, including eggs from their ranch.

The business started off as a chicken ranch, selling eggs at farmer’s markets with about 1,300 laying hens. Then they decided to cook up breakfast sandwiches with their own eggs off a little flat top grill at the markets and about a year later they bought a food trailer. It started off as a breakfast truck but later added a fried chicken sandwich to the menu at the request of customers, somehow they transitioned into a fried chicken truck! 

They have won Silver in the Best of the Springs – Chicken Sandwich Category the last two years (2020 & 2021). With the help of their customers, they are trying to finally beat Chick-fil-A for the coveted Gold.

People can find Cluckin’ Chicken Ranch regularly on Wednesday & Friday nights from 4-7 at Woodmen Hills Rec Center East in Falcon and Sundays at JAKs Brewing Company in Falcon from 12-3. The rest of the week they typically do private catering and events.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local Stories

More Local