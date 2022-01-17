Truckin’ with Cluckin’ Chicken Ranch

COLORADO SPRINGS — Cluckin’ Chicken Ranch has a local fried chicken truck that’s frying up happiness around Colorado Springs and Falcon.

Cluckin’ Chicken Ranch is on a delicious mission to make breakfast better by featuring locally sourced food, including eggs from their ranch.

The business started off as a chicken ranch, selling eggs at farmer’s markets with about 1,300 laying hens. Then they decided to cook up breakfast sandwiches with their own eggs off a little flat top grill at the markets and about a year later they bought a food trailer. It started off as a breakfast truck but later added a fried chicken sandwich to the menu at the request of customers, somehow they transitioned into a fried chicken truck!

They have won Silver in the Best of the Springs – Chicken Sandwich Category the last two years (2020 & 2021). With the help of their customers, they are trying to finally beat Chick-fil-A for the coveted Gold.

People can find Cluckin’ Chicken Ranch regularly on Wednesday & Friday nights from 4-7 at Woodmen Hills Rec Center East in Falcon and Sundays at JAKs Brewing Company in Falcon from 12-3. The rest of the week they typically do private catering and events.