Training on-the-go with Trucks & Trainers

COLORADO SPRINGS— A new gym is rolling through the streets of southern Colorado.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.,– They’re a fully equipped mobile gym that comes to you whether that’d be your home, favorite park, or even work.

Owner Mariah Ornelas is excited to bring this innovating idea to Colorado Springs.

“I had this idea just weeks before COVID hit, but after getting laid off from my job, I took my business idea and ran with it,” Ornelas said. “COVID gave me the time to make my dream come true.”

You can contact Ornelas at mariah@trucksandtrainers.com or call (719) 286-0799.