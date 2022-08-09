COLORADO SPRINGS- The new school year is almost here and that means it’s time to prepare. Ashley’s Attic, Blue Sunflour Bakeshop, and Weber Street Liquor are helping you with tricks, tips, and treats for the whole family.

Back-to-School shopping can be a stressful time for families, but Ashley’s Attic in Colorado Springs helps you find the perfect outfit at a discounted price.

Ashley’s Attic is a resale, family-owned business selling fun, unique, and one-of-a-kind pieces. Ashley Gillit, owner of Ashley’s Attic said their employees are always willing to style you and help your family pick out the perfect outfit.

“We have things ranging from 8th graders and all the way up. We’ve got brands in sizes and styles for everyone,” Gillit said.

Ashley’s Attic is hosting an event for teachers and school staff on August 12th from 4-7:30 PM at their location on 708 N. Weber St in Colorado Springs

Gillit said they will be giving away free goodie bags and a 20% discount for school employees to help them get ready for the school year.

Tasty and healthy treats are also important for the school year and Blue Sunflour Bakeshop is helping you prepare in the kitchen.

Blue Sunflour Bakeshop owner, Kira Isbell said some of her favorites for kids and families are “Lunch Box” scones.

“I’ve got back-to-school scones that are packed with veggies, protein, and fruit. Scones are great because they are easy to pack for their lunchboxes and parents know they are still getting their veggies,” Isbell said.

Blue Sunflour Bakeshop offers more treats, gluten-free options, and snacks on their website. Also this year, they have created a “Teacher Box” packed full of a variety of sweet treats for teachers to show them you appreciate them.

To order from the bakeshop, visit their website.

After the kids start school parents and teachers may need a way to unwind and Weber Street Liquor has got you covered with a variety of drinks and specialty cocktail recipes at their downtown Colorado Springs location.

Sarah Evans, owner of Weber Street Liquor said they have plenty of options from wine bottles, to canned cocktails to even non-alcoholic options. Giving the adults a way to relax after the first day and celebrate it too.

“You pack your kids lunch, drop them off at school and celebrate while they’re at school with a mom-mosa or a six-pack of your favorite beverage,” Evans said.

Weber Street Liquor is open seven days a week and is located next door to Ashley’s Attic at 712 N Weber Street in Colorado Springs.