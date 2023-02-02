(COLORADO SPRINGS) — He sings from his heart and draws on his experiences as a war veteran, firefighter, and father in his songwriting.

Tim Meegan Jr. lives in Colorado Springs and plays local shows often.

Tim Meegan Jr. Upcoming Shows:

February 10th, 8 p.m. at Brass Brewing Co.

February 23rd, 8 p.m. at Elevations – Cheyenne Mountain Conference Resort

March 4th, 8 p.m. at The Public House at the Alexander

March 9th, 8 p.m. at Elevations – Cheyenne Mountain Conference Resort

March 10th, 6 p.m. at Sunshine Studios Live

March 25th, 6 p.m. at Brass Brewing Co.

April 14th, 7 p.m. at The Black Rose Acoustic Society

Meegan Jr. performed two of his original songs for FOX21 Morning News including; “Charlie I don’t forget,” a song about his stepfather that went viral on TikTok.

