(COLORADO SPRINGS) — He sings from his heart and draws on his experiences as a war veteran, firefighter, and father in his songwriting.
Tim Meegan Jr. lives in Colorado Springs and plays local shows often.
Tim Meegan Jr. Upcoming Shows:
February 10th, 8 p.m. at Brass Brewing Co.
February 23rd, 8 p.m. at Elevations – Cheyenne Mountain Conference Resort
March 4th, 8 p.m. at The Public House at the Alexander
March 9th, 8 p.m. at Elevations – Cheyenne Mountain Conference Resort
March 10th, 6 p.m. at Sunshine Studios Live
March 25th, 6 p.m. at Brass Brewing Co.
April 14th, 7 p.m. at The Black Rose Acoustic Society
Meegan Jr. performed two of his original songs for FOX21 Morning News including; “Charlie I don’t forget,” a song about his stepfather that went viral on TikTok.