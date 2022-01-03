This week: support hockey at Lewis-Palmer High School

PALMER LAKE, Colo. — On Tuesday, January 4, 2022, you can join local high schools participating in the inaugural Palmer Lake Classic.

JV and varsity will face-off against Cheyenne Mountain High School on the ice at Palmer Lake.

Ticket proceeds will help the Lewis-Palmer Hockey Team with season operating and ice fees.

Lewis-Palmer Head Coach, Scott Bradley, and Varsity Captain, Rhys Halaby, joined the FOX21 Morning News team on Monday to talk about the event.

