Thinking about going back to the gym? Trucks and Trainers has you covered

COLORADO SPRINGS— As restrictions begin to ease, many are thinking about returning to the gym, but others are waiting for the right time.

Either way, Trucks and Trainers has you covered.

Mariah Ornelas is the proud owner of Trucks and Trainers which serves as a gym on wheels.

They are a are a fully equipped mobile gym that comes to you whether that be your home, favorite park or even work.

She joined the FOX21 weekend morning team to talk about the do’s and don’ts of heading back to the gym.

Click here to ‘like’ them on Facebook.