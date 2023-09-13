(COLORADO SPRINGS) — If you’ve been considering a tattoo, now may be the time to book an appointment.

Saturday, Sept. 16, Fallen Heroes Tattoo and Art is hosting a Tattoo-a-thon benefiting Sue’s Gift which helps women in Colorado going through a gynecological cancer diagnosis.

The event, in its 8th year, offers tattoos roughly the size of a tennis ball for $100, and 80% of that will be given to Sue’s Gift.

In addition to the tattoo-a-thon, the 15th Annual Race for Ovarian Cancer Awareness will take place on Sunday, Sept. 17 at America the Beautiful Park and Morning News Anchor Abbie Burke will emcee the event.

In 2022, both of the events mentioned above raised more than $73,000 for Sue’s Gift.