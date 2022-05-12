COLORADO SPRINGS — The Horticulture Art Society will host its Gigantic Annual Plant Sale in Colorado Spring over the upcoming weekend.

HAS is a nonprofit, member-supported society that cultivates beautiful public gardens that connect, enrich, and inspire.

HAS says it’s dedicated to learning about appropriate plant materials for the Pikes Peak region and enriching the community with that knowledge.

All of their plants are from growers in Colorado, they say, and many are natives – which is important to the pollinators and birds in our state.

Here are the details of the plant sale:

May 13-14 and May 20-21

HAS Cottage Backyard in Monument Valley Park

222 Mesa Road and Glen Ave.

Find more details in the video player on this page.