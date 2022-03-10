COLORADO SPRINGS — The owner of Birchwood Bakehouse, Kat Spires stopped by FOX21 to share a few sweets to sure sham-rock your world!
Making an appearance at the Colorado Farm and Art Market this Saturday, Spires gave the FOX21 Morning Crew a sneak peek on what to expect!
With St. Patricks Day around the corner, Birchwood Bakehouse will be offering a variety of vegan desserts, some with a holiday twist!
The following are the St. Patricks Themed Desserts:
- Mini Mint Cookies n’ Creme Cake
- Salted Caramel Cupcakes
- Rainbow Funfetti Cupcakes
- Jumbo Golden Coin Cookies
As usual, the regular menu items will be available at the market as well.
