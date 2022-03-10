COLORADO SPRINGS — The owner of Birchwood Bakehouse, Kat Spires stopped by FOX21 to share a few sweets to sure sham-rock your world!

Making an appearance at the Colorado Farm and Art Market this Saturday, Spires gave the FOX21 Morning Crew a sneak peek on what to expect!

With St. Patricks Day around the corner, Birchwood Bakehouse will be offering a variety of vegan desserts, some with a holiday twist!

The following are the St. Patricks Themed Desserts:

Mini Mint Cookies n’ Creme Cake

Salted Caramel Cupcakes

Rainbow Funfetti Cupcakes

Jumbo Golden Coin Cookies

As usual, the regular menu items will be available at the market as well.

For more information on Birchwood Bakehouse, CLICK HERE.