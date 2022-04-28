COLORADO SPRINGS — The Success Collective, a business networking platform that supports female entrepreneurs and sales professionals, and “spreads success” by giving back to the community.

On Thursday, April 28, The Success Collective will host its annual Panty Party, an event and donation drive designed to collect new underwear and feminine hygiene products for local women experiencing homelessness.

Last year, all the chapters nationwide collected about 100,000 products. This year, they say, they want to beat that amount.

80 businesses – from Pueblo to Castle Rock – are participating.

Thursday’s event is sold out, but you can still help the cause by using the QR code below to shop The Success Collective’s amazon clicklist.