(COLORADO SPRINGS) —It’s the season of giving and this year Phil Long Ford of Chapel Hills is asking for your help! The Second Annual Santa on Patrol Toy Drive will partner with the community to bring gifts to kids in need this holiday season.

Now through Dec. 10, donations of new and unwrapped toys can be dropped off at the Chapel Hills dealership to benefit Toys for Tots.

To learn more about The Second Annual Santa on Patrol Toy Drive and make a monetary donation visit the Shield 616 website.

Once all donations are collected and in partnership with Shield 616, Colorado Springs Police, Diamond Express, and Phil Long Ford of Chapel Hills will donate all of the toys to kids in need on Dec. 11.