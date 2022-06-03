The Salvation Army is celebrating National Donut Day in El Paso County by delivering 100 dozen donuts to partners in the community to highlight the work of The Salvation Army in El Paso County. Salvation Army County Coordinator, Captain Doug Hanson, stopped by FOX21 News to tell us more about how they are celebrating the holiday.

The Salvation Army established National Donut Day in 1938 to honor The Salvation Army’s “Donut Lassies” and raise money for its military support programs. Over a hundred years later, The Salvation Army is still serving on the front lines, now through a wide range of social services for the most vulnerable members of our community.

If you’re looking to support the Salvation Army’s efforts, one $14 virtual dozen of donuts = one week of nutritious meals for struggling veterans and families in our community!

>> Visit helpcoloradosprings.com to donate a virtual dozen!

Watch the full interview with the FOX21 Morning News Team in the video player on this page.