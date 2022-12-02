(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Lindsay Lohan is trying to make ‘Pilk’ happen. The ‘Mean Girls’ actor teamed up with Pepsi, and they want you to give Pepsi and milk a try!

Pepsi says the concoction has been around for years amongst die-hard soda fans, including Laverne from the 1970’s hit sitcom, ‘Laverne and Shirley.’ The nonalcoholic drink, typically called ‘Dirty Sodas,’ made a comeback within the last decade in the Mountain West.

Nervous to give it a try? Don’t worry, the Morning Team tried it so you don’t have to! Check out their reactions in the video below.