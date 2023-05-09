(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Maria is the owner of “The Mactory” a unique macaroni and cheese restaurant at 125 North Spruce Street in Colorado Springs.

It’s at this location she’s been serving her creations for a year- though she’s been crafting recipes for two decades.

“The Mactory is an idea from about twenty years ago that we played with for a while, everyone joked around saying that we should open a mac and cheese restaurant,” she said.

All of the sauces- from the cheese to the wing sauce down to the Alfredo sauce are made in-house.