COLORADO SPRINGS — The ever-popular Venardos Circus begins Friday, July 15, in Colorado Springs at FH Beerworks off North Powers and Frontage Road.

Kevin Venardos, Ringmaster and Emcee, and Lady Beast, one of the performers, joined the FOX21 Morning News team on Friday morning to talk about the event.

The Venardos Circus, sometimes referred to as “The Little Circus that Could” does not have any animals – just “critically acclaimed human performers procured from the biggest stages around the world.”

You can find tickets online!