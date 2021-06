COLORADO SPRINGS — The Broadmoor’s 99th running of the Pikes Peak International Hill is set for Sunday, June 27.

The first race was help in 1916. It was organized by Spencer Penrose to promote the Pikes Peak Highway as well as his hotel – the Broadmoor. That makes this year’s race its 105th anniversary.

This year the race will feature 57 drivers in six divisions. Tickets and merchandise will be available for purchase on Friday, June 25 at Weidner Field in the Fan Zone.