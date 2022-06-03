COLORADO SPRINGS — The Garden, in downtown Colorado Springs, is hosting Locals Only Fest on Saturday!

The all-day music festival is Saturday, June 4, from 2-10 p.m. at The Garden, located at 401 S. Nevada Avenue. You can expect six local bands like Hickabee, three local food trucks, beer from Pikes Peak Brewing, cocktails, event merch, and more!

Locals Only Fest will benefit CASA of the Pikes Peak Region. This nonprofit organization trains and supervises court-appointed volunteers to represent and be a voice for victims of child abuse, neglect, and severe domestic conflict in court and in the community.

>> Tap here for more information about Locals Only Fest or get tickets!