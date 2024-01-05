(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Now is the time to book a “staycation” at the world’s longest-running Forbes Five Star, Five Diamond Resort that’s right here in Southern Colorado. The Broadmoor is offering Colorado Appreciation rates in January and February, with weekday stays as low as $229 in January and $269 in February, along with weekend rates starting at $299.

Also, those who book a January stay can receive a 20% discount on a future stay at one of The Broadmoor’s three, all-inclusive Wilderness Properties in May.

Three of The Broadmoor’s restaurants are also offering Colorado Appreciation Prix Fixe Menus including; Ristorante del Lago at $59 per person, the Golden Bee at $49 per person, and La Taverne at $69 per person.

Those who book a stay can receive complimentary golf green fees, as well as outdoor tennis and pickleball court time (weather permitting).