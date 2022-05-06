CAÑON CITY, Colo. — The oldest, continuously operating center for the arts west of the Mississippi can be found along Macon Avenue in downtown Cañon City.

“We celebrate 75 years this year,” Kevin Cundiff, art director at Fremont Center for the Arts, said Friday. “We’re celebrating the entire year with multiple shows. We have a gala next month.”

Even the building that houses the art center is unique, it was designed by the same architect who designed Fort Knox in Kentucky.

The center’s Annual Blossom Exhibit opened on Friday, just in time for the city’s beloved Music & Blossom Festival.