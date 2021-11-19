Thanking First Responders: FOX21 Morning News teams up with Dunkin’ to give back!

FOX21 — Thanksgiving is just around the corner and with the holidays approaching, we want to say “thank you” to our First Responders. FOX21 Morning News teamed up with Dunkin’ to show our appreciation, and surprised several organizations throughout the Pikes Peak region with donuts and coffee!

From the Colorado Springs Police Department, to the El Paso County Sherriff’s Office, the Colorado Springs Fire Department, UCHealth Urgent Care, and AMR, FOX21’s Sarah Ferguson, Producer Alyssa Argentine, and Photojournalist Shawn Shanle, made several stops to deliver the good news and even better treats!

From all of us at FOX21, thank you to all of our first responders!