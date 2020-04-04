Texas Roadhouse offering ready-to-grill steaks

COLORADO SPRINGS— Texas Roadhouse is offering ready-to-grill steaks amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
FOX21 spoke with Cassidy Arilli, local store manger of their Powers Boulevard location about their offer.
Give them a call at 719-638-8050.
by: Daniela LeonPosted: / Updated:
COLORADO SPRINGS— Texas Roadhouse is offering ready-to-grill steaks amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
FOX21 spoke with Cassidy Arilli, local store manger of their Powers Boulevard location about their offer.
Give them a call at 719-638-8050.