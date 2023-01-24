(COLORADO SPRINGS) — There is a special program going on at the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo this weekend, providing teens with hands-on learning with animals.

Animal Training 101 is happening Saturday, Jan. 28 from 9 a.m. to Noon, and registration is required. Teens will learn about the training methodology that CMZoo uses to train animals, and participants will get to participate in the training with an animal.

FOX21’s Chief Meteorologist Matt Meister got to try out the training method of “targeting” with “Strudel,” a chicken and animal ambassador who will participate in the program on Saturday.

Matt also had a chance to see the training in action with ‘Omo the hippo,’ though he was a little shyer than Strudel.