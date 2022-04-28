MANITOU SPRINGS — Manitou Springs’ second TEDx Talk – which is an independently organized TED event – will take place this Saturday, April 30, 2022, at the SCP Hotel on S Circle Drive in Colorado Springs.

Vivian Cobb, an emotions advocate, joined the FOX21 Morning News team to talk about her journey to become a TEDx Talk speaker.

TEDx is a program of local, self-organized events that bring people together to share a TED-like experience. The speakers are selected to spark deep discussion and connection.

This TEDx event is sold out, but there will be another event in late September or early October called “Fluidity” is looking for speakers and sponsors.

If you’re interested in learning more, send an email to General@TedXManitouSprings.com