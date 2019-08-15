Teddy Bear Day happening Saturday at the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Cheyenne Mountain Zoo is hosting its annual Teddy Bear Day this Saturday.

From 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., kids ages 3 to 11 who bring their favorite stuffed animal will get into the zoo for $9.75. That’s a $10 savings.

During Teddy Bear Day, children can visit the Teddy Bear Clinic, where pediatric experts and volunteers from Children’s Hospital Colorado will provide x-rays, stitches, and checkups. After undergoing any necessary medical procedures, each stuffed animal will get a health evaluation and certificate of “Beary Good Health.”

Guests will also be able to watch medical-themed animal care demonstrations and keeper talks throughout the day.

FOX21’s Matt Meister went to the zoo for a preview.

