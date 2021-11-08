Take advantage of the “coolest” creations this winter with The Meltdown ice cream truck!

COLORADO SPRINGS — It’s never too cold for ice cream! No one knows that better than Edward Fregoso, owner of The Meltdown ice cream truck. He joined FOX21’s Morning crew during the 8 A.M. hour to tell us how you can cozy up with a chilly treat this winter.

The Meltdown’s end-of-the-year promotion usually consists of their deliverable dessert boxes. These include a few different options that range anywhere from $24.99 – $99.99.

The Meltdown is available for private parties and has already started booking for 2022!

