COLORADO SPRINGS, CO – Looking to sweeten up your next event? Well look no further, as Sweetwater A Flower Market has opened a new event space for you to enjoy.

The new space located on the northside of Colorado Springs in the Northgate area is a great space to let your creativity shine.

The “Sweet Studio” offers a large space for private events and also weekly workshops in arranging, creating, and designing fresh floral pieces and creative crafts.

Whether you are an old pro or a new creative, Sweetwater’s owner Kristyn Cline said everyone who visits will get the chance to create a something special with their own hands.

From boutique crafts to make your own flower bouquet workshops, to candle-making classes, nothing will be left off the table at Sweetwater A Flower Market.

The Sweet Studio is the perfect space for a bestie’s day out, bridal shower, birthday parties, and even corporate events.

If you can’t make it to the new studio, Sweetwater A Flower Market has two retail stores around Colorado Springs for you to shop local goods, fresh flowers and make your very own bouquet!

The Old Colorado City location is 2419 West Colorado Avenue and the North Colorado Springs location is at 11590 Ridgeline Drive, Unit 120. If you’re looking for the new “Sweet Studio” it’s located just a few minutes away from their north location at 11663 Voyager Parkway.

The Sweet Studio is only open for workshops and special events. If you would like to check out the new Sweet Studio or sign up for their workshops visit their events page. To host a private event, reach out to Sweetwater’s floral experts at sweetwaterflowers@gmail.com.