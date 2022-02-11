Surprise your Valentine with handmade chocolate, courtesy of Cacao Chemistry!

COLORADO SPRINGS — Want to surprise your Valentine with chocolate? Get the best of the best with Cacao Chemistry!

Cacao Chemistry has been business since Dec. 2014. Originally, the shop focused on working special events and farmer’s markets. But as the shop grew in popularity, Travis Ashing and Sam Lang chose to open a retail location.

Image courtesy of Cacao Chemistry

In addition to retail sales, the shop also does wholesale at the downtown store, which is located at 109 N Tejon.

“Something special happens when you combine the mind of a culinary expert with that of an engineer,” Cacao Chemistry’s brochure says. “Flavor paintings become based on chemistry and fine ingredients soar with careful preparation. Cacao Chemistry offers guests this unique type of experience in handmade chocolates.”

You can order delicious chocolate by stopping by the downtown shop or by visiting Cacao Chemistry’s website.