COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — An event to benefit the mission behind local non-profit Sue’s Gift is happening Saturday in Colorado Springs.

Susan DiNapoli, the executive director of Sue’s Gift, and Ross Seville, co-owner of The Roswell stopped by FOX21 to tell us more.

According to DiNapoli, Sue is the inspiration behind the Sue’s Gift organization. Sue was a Colorado Springs resident who died of ovarian cancer in 2005. Her family started Sue’s Gift in her honor.

Saturday, March 19 is the community give-back night where people can support Sue’s Gift’s mission. Community members are invited to celebrate with Sue’s Gift at The Roswell from 5:30-8 p.m.

The Roswell plans to donate the profits from the evening to Sue’s Gift programs and services. During the event, participants will be creating teal good bags. According to DiNapoli, teal good bags help newly diagnosed patients feel good. They include items that are handpicked by gynecologic cancer survivors to help the newly-diagnosed prepare for treatment.

If you want to bring a gift to the party, you can bring items that go into the teal good bag. Click here for a list of teal good bag items.