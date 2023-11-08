(COLORADO SPRINGS) — ‘Stupid News,’ where we bring you the headlines you absolutely do not need to know or do — we’ll let you make the call.

In this week’s Stupid News segment, FOX21 Morning Live and Local Reporter Julie Baker brought us the following headlines:

A man orders food through a delivery app, only to drink what is believed to be the driver’s urine

Police have made arrests after a golden toilet – worth around $6 million – was stolen

For more Stupid News segments be sure to tune in on Wednesdays during FOX21 Morning News.