(COLORADO SPRINGS) — ‘Stupid News,’ where we bring you the headlines you absolutely do not need to know or do — we’ll let you make the call.

In this week’s Stupid News segment, FOX21 Morning Live and Local Reporter Julie Baker brought us the following headlines:

The Marines have located a missing stealth jet. The pilot had to eject to safety and in the search, the public was asked to assist.

A DoorDash driver in Texas found herself in handcuffs after a pickup took too long, leading to an altercation with restaurant management.

A man, suspected of stealing a van, crashes the vehicle in front of the police department and is arrested.

For more Stupid News segments be sure to tune in on Wednesdays during FOX21 Morning News.