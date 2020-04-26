Staying healthy while staying-at-home

COLORADO SPRINGS— Local health coach Carmen Ohling is helping all of us get and stay healthy during these stressful times.

“I want people to feel confident and empowered to be healthy and go for their goals, even in time of crisis,” Ohling said.

She says what makes her uniques is that she takes a holistic aproach to helping people get health and live their best life.

She’s offering free masterclasses on a variety of health and life topics via Zoom on Saturdays at 11 a.m.

Website: www.carmenohling.com

Facebook/Instagram: @carmenohling

Email: carmen@carmenohling.com