COLORADO SPRINGS — A Colorado Springs dance group is heading to California to compete in the World of Dance Championships and they need your help to get there!

Joseph Cantu, owner and director of J & J Hip Hop joined the FOX21 Morning News team to talk about their journey to the top.

Cantu said his company builds legendary dancers and performers with inspirational character – and they offer a variety of classes at all levels of skill for students 3.5 to adult.

